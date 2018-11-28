A six-hour standoff in Edgerton ended without incident Tuesday morning with the arrest of a woman who allegedly threatened a man with a handgun.
Kezia Cheree Haffery, 38, was taken into custody and tentatively charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, battery and failure to comply with an officer's attempt to take a person into custody, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called to 11457 N. Lakeview Drive at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a woman with a gun, the call made by the woman's boyfriend.
"He said he was in an altercation with his girlfriend," said Capt. Todd Christiansen. "He claimed he was struck with a beer can by the female."
During the fight, Haffery allegedly got a loaded handgun and pointed it at the man, but he was able to get out of the house and went to a neighbor's house to call 911.
A perimeter was set up and deputies tried to make contact with Haffery without success.
"Patrol deputies continued to attempt contact with the female, and eventually she exited the house, but when deputies verbally challenged her, she refused orders and retreated into the residence," Christiansen said.
At about 8 a.m., the SWAT team was called in, along with negotiators.
"For the next two hours, contact with attempted with the suspect via telephone and public address system, with no response," Christiansen said.
The SWAT team broke a window on the house so a cellphone could be tossed in, and within a few minutes, Haffery surrendered.
