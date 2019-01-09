A group of people involved in a disturbance at a Janesville condo complex Tuesday night were also involved in a crash afterward, with six people arrested and five taken to a hospital.
The incidents happened around 9:30 p.m. at Falling Creek Village condos and at the intersection of Falling Creek Circle and Afton Road, Janesville police said.
During the disturbance, a female was struck in the mouth with a hammer before people fled the scene in a couple of cars.
Arrested in the incidents and tentative charges include Tasha Singer, 35, substantial battery, obstructing and felony bail jumping; Sergio Maciel, 27, operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and five outstanding warrants; Samantha Guinter, 28, disorderly conduct/domestic violence and criminal damage to property/domestic violence; a 16-year-old who drove the car that crashed, battery and disorderly conduct; a 15-year-old, battery and disorderly conduct; and Jamaious Shoulders, 22, on a parole violation.
The car that fled the disturbance failed to yield while making a left turn, the car hitting a car driven by a 26-year-old Beloit woman. She was taken to Beloit Hospital.
"Several occupants exited the suspect vehicle and got into another vehicle which left the scene," said Sgt. Rob Perkins.
Officers found the second vehicle at Highway D and South Indian Lake Drive. Four occupants of the vehicle were taken to Mercy Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
