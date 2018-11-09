A man fired his gun during an argument in Fitchburg Friday morning, police said.
Three men were arguing on the 2900 block of Index Road at about 11 a.m. when one man fired a single shot from a handgun, Sgt. Edward Hartwick said.
No one has been detained relating to the incident, Hartwick said, and witnesses couldn't provide detailed descriptions of the suspects.
Witnesses said one of the men fled in an older black Buick sedan with a temporary license plate, Hartwick said.
No injuries or property damage was reported, Hartwick said.