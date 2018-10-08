Shots fired early Sunday morning shooting outside an East Side bar resulted in nobody reported being injured.
The gunfire was reported by numerous callers to 911 at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Connections Bar, 3737 E. Washington Ave., Madison police said.
"Upon arrival, officers did discover evidence of a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the establishment," said Lt. Daniel Nale.
Nale said investigators couldn't determine what precipitated the shots being fired.
Nobody was arrested and no description of a suspect was given.