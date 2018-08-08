Madison police are investigating two shots fired incidents on the city's West Side Wednesday, both happening in the same area within 10 minutes of each other.
A witness saw two people in a car firing guns into the air in the 3600 block of Cross Street at about 11:50 a.m., police said.
A different witness then reported a shot being fired from a car in the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive about 10 minutes later.
"Detectives believe the two cases are likely linked," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Nobody was injured.
"Shell casings were recovered in the Cross Street incident," DeSpain said. "No property damage has been found."
The witness told police two passengers in the car were holding handguns outside the car windows and firing the guns into the air.
Officers are canvassing the areas looking for information about the gunfire.
"The gunmen were believed to be in a tan- or gold-colored Toyota Prius," DeSpain said.