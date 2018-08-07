Multiple residents on the West Side heard gunfire early Tuesday morning, but police couldn't find any property damage and nobody was reported injured.
The gunfire happened at about 4:20 a.m. in the Windigo Trail and Pontiac Trail area near the Odana Hills golf course, Madison police said.
"Concerned residents heard four or five gunshots, followed by the sounds of squealing car tires early this morning," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Officers found shell casings, and after canvassing the area, were unable to find any property damage in the dark.
No description of suspects was given.