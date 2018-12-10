Early Sunday morning gunfire awakened residents on Madison's Southwest Side, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage.
The gunfire was reported at about 5 a.m. in the 2000 block of Frisch Road, Madison police said.
"Investigators found three spent shell casings in the road," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"One homeowner reported seeing two cars driving toward Raymond Road just after the gunfire was heard," he said.
No property damage was found by investigating officers.
No description of suspects was given.