Multiple shots were fired Wednesday night near where a fatal crash occurred Tuesday night on Madison's North Side, with nobody hurt in the gunfire.

The gunfire was reported at about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wheeler Road and School Road, Madison police said.

That's about two blocks from where Kendrick Bridges, 24, Madison, crashed his car into a utility pole after being pursued at speed by a Dane County Sheriff's deputy.

Bridges died at UW Hospital while a passenger in his car remains hospitalized.

Officers recovered six shell casings at the Wheeler Road/School Road intersection.

No property damage was found, and nobody was arrested.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

