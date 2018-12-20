Multiple shots were fired Wednesday night near where a fatal crash occurred Tuesday night on Madison's North Side, with nobody hurt in the gunfire.
The gunfire was reported at about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wheeler Road and School Road, Madison police said.
That's about two blocks from where Kendrick Bridges, 24, Madison, crashed his car into a utility pole after being pursued at speed by a Dane County Sheriff's deputy.
Bridges died at UW Hospital while a passenger in his car remains hospitalized.
Officers recovered six shell casings at the Wheeler Road/School Road intersection.
No property damage was found, and nobody was arrested.