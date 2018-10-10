The number of shots fired incidents in Madison were down 50 percent in September compared to September 2017, and auto thefts also were down, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.
The chief, in his blog messages Tuesday and Wednesday, said the overall shots fired incidents for the year were down, but auto thefts for the year were up slightly.
"There were 13 reported shots fired incidents in September," Koval said. "In September 2017, there were 26 shots fired incidents, for a 50 percent decrease."
Through the first nine months of 2018, 144 shots fired calls came in, a 13.8 percent decrease from the 167 incidents a year ago.
More than half (7) of the shots fired incidents in September came from the East District, while three calls were from the North District, two from the Central District and one from the West District. No shots fired reports were made in the Midtown or South Districts.
Auto thefts went down as well in the September 2018 to September 2017 comparison.
"There were 39 reports of stolen autos in September," Koval said. "In September 2017, there were 45 stolen auto reports, for a 13.3 percent decrease."
The total number of stolen autos through September reached 295, a 4.6 percent increase over the 282 stolen autos through the first nine months of 2017.
Thirteen of the stolen auto reports in September came from the West District, with 10 from the East District, five each from the North and South Districts, four from the Midtown District and two from the Central District.
North Side homicide brings life sentence without chance of release
Man with history of domestic violence responsible for Saturday murder-suicide, police say
Extortion plot leads to dismissal of kidnapping, sexual assault charges against Monona business owner
Man stabbed, Blue Mounds man arrested, Dane County sheriff says
Stolen car victim sees her vehicle in store lot; suspect arrested, Madison police say
Police: Bike theft victim acted like buyer; got bike back and suspect arrested
Armed suspect confronted by elderly women; Madison police make arrest
Madison 'career criminal' gets 15 years in prison
Alleged contractor scammed elderly for work never done, Columbia County sheriff says
Check cashing attempt led to arrest of Beaver Dam man, Madison police say
Man allegedly exposed himself, waved knife, Madison police say
Half-naked drunken man jumped into Yahara River, Madison police say
Faux pot seller arrested for armed robbery, Madison police say
Man allegedly attacked woman with hammer, Beloit police say
Former Uber driver sentenced to probation and jail for battery
Two charged with attempted homicide for shooting near La Follette High School
Two charged with attempted homicide for shooting near La Follette High School
Man pleads guilty in 2017 stabbing death, sentenced to 25 years in prison
Former Madison cop pleads guilty to drunken driving charge