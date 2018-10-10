Try 1 month for 99¢
The number of shots fired incidents in Madison were down 50 percent in September compared to September 2017, and auto thefts also were down, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.

The chief, in his blog messages Tuesday and Wednesday, said the overall shots fired incidents for the year were down, but auto thefts for the year were up slightly.

"There were 13 reported shots fired incidents in September," Koval said. "In September 2017, there were 26 shots fired incidents, for a 50 percent decrease."

Through the first nine months of 2018, 144 shots fired calls came in, a 13.8 percent decrease from the 167 incidents a year ago.

Police Chief Mike Koval

More than half (7) of the shots fired incidents in September came from the East District, while three calls were from the North District, two from the Central District and one from the West District. No shots fired reports were made in the Midtown or South Districts.

Auto thefts went down as well in the September 2018 to September 2017 comparison.

"There were 39 reports of stolen autos in September," Koval said. "In September 2017, there were 45 stolen auto reports, for a 13.3 percent decrease."

The total number of stolen autos through September reached 295, a 4.6 percent increase over the 282 stolen autos through the first nine months of 2017.

Thirteen of the stolen auto reports in September came from the West District, with 10 from the East District, five each from the North and South Districts, four from the Midtown District and two from the Central District.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

