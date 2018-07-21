Several shots were fired toward apartment buildings in the 1900 block of Pike Drive about 4:15 p.m. Saturday, while people were out in the area, police said.
No injuries were reported but one of the rounds entered an apartment window and was found in the drywall of a bedroom. No one was in the apartment.
Officers also located a loaded handgun magazine in the roadway, Fitchburg police said.
Several callers said five to eight shots were fired from the street by a person who had been a passenger in a dark colored sedan.
Officers had been on foot patrol in the area of Pike Drive and Eggiman Road until about 4 p.m. after a male was reportedly assaulted by several others about 2:30 p.m.