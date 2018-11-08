Police found nearly a dozen shell casings following a shooting Thursday afternoon on Madison's North Side, police said.
A gunman shot at an occupied vehicle on Northport Drive near North Sherman Avenue at about 2:45 p.m., spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Three people were in the vehicle at the time, but no injuries were reported, DeSpain said.
One bullet struck the car's trunk and lodged in the backseat, DeSpain said.
The gunman and another person fled the scene on foot as officers arrived, DeSpain said.
Two people were in custody an hour later, DeSpain said, but it was unclear if they are the suspects.
The Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is investigating, and detectives believe the gunfire was targeted, DeSpain said.