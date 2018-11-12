Shoppers at West Towne Mall applauded and praised Madison police as they caught seven youth allegedly attacking a couple Saturday evening.
The children ranged in age from 12 to 15 and consisted of a 12-year-old boy, four 13-year-old boys, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, all from Madison.
They all were arrested for disorderly conduct and some also were tentatively charged with battery.
The incident started on a Metro Transit bus, when the 28-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Madison, were allegedly harassed by the young people.
"One teen threw candy at the male victim and later dumped a slushy drink on the couple," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "In the chaos of the moment, the male victim realized his brand new cellphone was missing."
The couple chased after the suspects as they ran into West Towne Mall, hoping to get the phone back.
"Instead, several teens encircled the man," DeSpain said. "As police arrived, the suspects were in a boxer stance, jumping around in the middle of the mall, throwing punches at the victim as he tried to protect himself."
A teenage girl also allegedly slapped and punched the man's girlfriend.
"The young people all ran as police arrived, but officers were able to corral all but one," DeSpain said. "Several teens are well known to police and are members of a gang."