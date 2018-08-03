Try 1 month for 99¢

A Poynette woman suspected of taking almost $1,000 worth of sunglasses from a Madison store was arrested Thursday after her vehicle ran out of gas in Columbia County.

Allison Gilles, 20, was taken to the Dane County Jail and tentatively charged with felony retail theft, Madison police said.

Her vehicle ran out of gas near Highway 51 in Arlington, and a deputy stopped to see what was wrong.

"During his contact (with Gilles), he was able to determine she was connected to the theft case," said Officer Howard Payne, "So he contacted Madison police."

The theft happened on Sunday at LensCrafters in West Towne Mall.

"A store official noticed Gilles was acting strangely, and was paying close attention to the movements of the sales clerk," Payne said.

Gilles allegedly left the store with stolen sunglasses and when confronted by the store manager, disregarded the theft and left, police said.

"Very specific information about her was obtained by the manager, and was passed along to police," Payne said.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.