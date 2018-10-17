Beloit police are looking for a man who allegedly stole two computers from a retail store early in the morning of Oct. 9.
The shoplifting happened at about 3 a.m. that morning at Walmart Supercenter, 2785 Milwaukee Road, police said.
"The man walked to the back where the computers were held and selected two HP All-In-One computers, placing them in his cart," said police spokeswoman Sarah Millard.
"He walked around the store for a short amount of time before he took off running with the cart out of the main entrance."
The computers are valued at $400 each.
The suspect is white, in his 20s or 30s, thin build, beard, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap and blue jeans.
He got into a white or gray older vehicle that looked like a Buick Park Avenue. The license plate number was not seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call 757-2244.
Stevens Point man charged with reckless homicide in overdose death, Columbia County sheriff says
Alleged shoplifter banned for life from malls, stores, Madison police say
Middleton man arrested for alleged 4th drunken driving offense
Man at Children's Museum had gun in pocket, Madison police say
Drug bust yields 8 guns, kilo of cocaine, $60K, Madison police say
Drug bust yields 8 guns, kilo of cocaine, $60K, Madison police say
Drug bust yields 8 guns, kilo of cocaine, $60K, Madison police say
Madison man arrested for alleged 4th drunken driving offense
Man with 4 kilos of cocaine valued at $800,000 arrested by narcotics task force, police say
Subscribe to Daily Headlines