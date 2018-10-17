Try 1 month for 99¢
Beloit police are looking for this man believed to have stolen two computers from Walmart early in the morning on Oct. 9.

 Photo provided by Beloit Police Department

Beloit police are looking for a man who allegedly stole two computers from a retail store early in the morning of Oct. 9.

The shoplifting happened at about 3 a.m. that morning at Walmart Supercenter, 2785 Milwaukee Road, police said.

"The man walked to the back where the computers were held and selected two HP All-In-One computers, placing them in his cart," said police spokeswoman Sarah Millard.

"He walked around the store for a short amount of time before he took off running with the cart out of the main entrance."

The computers are valued at $400 each.

The suspect is white, in his 20s or 30s, thin build, beard, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap and blue jeans.

He got into a white or gray older vehicle that looked like a Buick Park Avenue. The license plate number was not seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-2244.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

