A mother and her three children escaped injury Wednesday night when an errant bullet shot from the street came through two bedrooms of their apartment.
Multiple callers to 911 said shots were fired at about 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Troy Drive, Madison police said.
Nobody was hurt.
In one bedroom where the bullet went through, two brothers ages 7 and 5 were sleeping, and in the other bedroom, the 36-year-old mother was getting a bottle ready for her baby sleeping in a crib close by.
"It was a close call," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The mother was crying and hyperventilating while telling officers she and her children were nearly hit."
The woman's husband was at work at the time of the shooting.
"At this time, there is no reason to believe the family was targeted," DeSpain said. "It appears much more likely their home was hit by at least one errant bullet."
Police found eight shell casings spread out over 15 feet along School Road nearby the apartment.
"The pattern would indicate shots were being fired from something that was moving, but not very fast," DeSpain said.
A witness said a minivan and a dark-colored sedan had been seen driving slowly in the area about the time of the gunfire.
No suspects were identified, and police are continuing its investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.
