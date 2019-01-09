BARRON — Authorities in Barron in northwestern Wisconsin are planning to provide an update next week on their investigation into the apparent abduction of a 13-year-old girl whose parents were killed.
Jayme Closs has been missing since her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found fatally shot in their home on Oct. 15.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said next week will mark 90 days since authorities believe Jayme was abducted. He plans to update the media on Jan. 15 about new partners and an expanded team that's working to find her.
"At this time this remains an active case and we will provide you as much information as possible at that time without jeopardizing the case," Fitzgerald wrote in an e-mail.
Detectives have pursued thousands of tips , watched dozens of surveillance videos and spent countless hours searching for Jayme, but their efforts haven't yielded any suspects.
Authorities have repeatedly asked the public for clues on where Jayme might be, and who might have brought harm to the family and why, saying they are still searching for an explanation and a motive — as well as still desperately searching for the girl.
Dispatchers received a 911 call from the Closs residence early in the morning, and authorities arrived at the house — about 2 miles outside the city of Barron — within four minutes to find 46-year-old Denise Closs and 56-year-old James Closs dead. Jayme, who was ruled out as a suspect early in the investigation, had vanished.