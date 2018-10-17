Authorities say a missing Wisconsin girl's parents were shot to death, and they believe she was in the home at the time.
Police have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since early Monday, when deputies responding to a 911 call from her home in Barron found her parents, James and Denise Closs, dead in the house.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at a news conference Wednesday that autopsies on the parents confirmed the couple was shot. He says there was no gun at the scene and that evidence from the scene and from the 911 call indicate that Jayme Closs was in the house.
Fitzgerald has said Jayme is not a suspect, and he again pleaded with the public for any tips on her whereabouts. He said investigators have not received any tips of any credible sightings.
Jayme Closs was last seen at a family gathering Sunday.
An army of law enforcement officers has been dissecting hundreds of tips since early Monday but has yet to locate Jayme. Autopsies on 46-year-old Denise Closs and 56-year-old James Closs were completed Wednesday. A 911 call about 1 a.m. Monday brought deputies to the home, which is set back in woods along Highway 8. Family members told CBS News in a telephone interview that the front door of the family’s home was shot in.
Jayme’s grandfather, 72-year-old Robert Naiberg, said nothing seemed amiss at the family gathering attended by Jayme and her mother Sunday afternoon. He said Jayme’s father was at work at the time.
Naiberg, Deniss Closs’ father, said Tuesday that Jayme “was quiet as always” at his grandson’s birthday party. Denise Closs, Naiberg said, was “a thoughtful person (who brought) a little gift for everybody” at the party.
The sheriff said it’s his belief the gathering was where Jayme was last known to be, adding that it was not held at the Closs home.
A somber gathering was held Tuesday night, when a community vigil at St. Peter Catholic Church brought people together to pray for Jayme’s safe return. Ribbons of blue and green were handed out — blue for the teen’s favorite color; green for awareness about missing children.
The FBI, state investigators and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are assisting Barron County in the search for the girl that Fitzgerald described as a “sweet and shy 13-year-old who enjoys dancing and sports.”
The national center said Monday afternoon that an Amber Alert had been issued in an effort to spread the word about Jayme’s disappearance. The center’s notice said the teen was taken from her home early Monday morning, “likely with a gun.”
Among the tips was one from Miami, where police tweeted about an SUV spotted at a gas station with Wisconsin license plates and a passenger who may have been Jayme.
Many hours later, the Wisconsin sheriff said that while “I can’t say that it was not her … we have no credible information about the Miami incident.”
Jayme is described as white, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair. Anyone with information that could lead to her being found is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-537-3106 or 911.