Calling it a "senseless and cowardly act," Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister has released the identity of the homicide victim found Monday in a parking lot at Ho-Chunk Casino near Baraboo.
Harold A. Johnson, 88, Portage, was found in his vehicle at about 1 p.m. Monday in a lot behind the casino, after being reported missing by family two hours earlier.
Preliminary autopsy results on Tuesday showed Johnson's death to be a homicide.
"This incident was a senseless and cowardly act against a kind and innocent man, and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time," Meister said.
Meister did not say if robbery was a motive in the homicide, or what weapon was used to commit the homicide.
Police are continuing to search for Robert Pulvermacher, the suspect in the homicide.
Pulvermacher, 68, is a frequent visitor to casinos in Madison and Baraboo, where a Ho-Chunk Casino is located a few miles north of Baraboo.
"He is considered armed and dangerous," Meister said. "A probation and parole apprehension request has been issued for his arrest."
Pulvermacher reportedly was spotted on Madison's East Side Tuesday afternoon, but no new sightings have been reported since.