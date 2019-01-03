A state prison inmate already serving time for several past threats to officials has been charged with making bomb threats in April that prompted a search of the governor's office.
Terrance Grissom, 48, who is currently an inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, was charged with one count of making a bomb threat and one count of making terroristic threats, after he sent a letter to the Dane County District Attorney's Office that arrived on April 9, claiming that a bomb was set to go off in the Dane County Courthouse, and another was in the office of Gov. Scott Walker, according to a criminal complaint.
Grissom appeared in court Thursday where state Assistant Attorney General Robert Kaiser and state Assistant Public Defender Guy Cardamone agreed to ask for a signature bond because Grissom will be in prison until 2036.
Court Commissioner Jason Hanson ordered Grissom not to make any threats by any means to any person, organization or government agency by himself or through another person.
According to a criminal complaint, Grissom's outgoing mail had been monitored until just before the threatening letter was sent. Grissom was an inmate at Waupun at the time but was transferred to Columbia in May.
Waupun Capt. Craig Theander told investigators that he was familiar with Grissom, who had sent out threatening letters once a month. He said there was "zero credibility" to the threats because Grissom's only visitors were his aunt and his mother, and they last visited him in 2017, the complaint states.
According to the complaint:
In the letter to the DA's office, Grissom had affixed a return address sticker with his name and prison identification number and the address of the Waupun Correctional Institution.
The Dane County Courthouse wasn't evacuated because of the mailed threat, and officials declined to seek charges related to the threat there.
The Capitol offices of the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general were evacuated while they were searched, along with an exterior area of the Capitol. Nothing was found.
Court records show Grissom has several convictions for threatening judges or making bomb threats in Dane, Dodge and Brown counties over the past 15 years.