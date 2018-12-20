Heavy fog is being called a factor in a Dodge County crash Thursday morning between two semi trucks, with one of the drivers taken to a hospital.
The crash was reported at about 9:35 a.m. on Highway 33 at Highway TW in the town of Hubbard, the Sheriff's Office said.
The crash shut down the eastbound lane of Highway 33 for about an hour, while the westbound lane remained closed until the semi trucks could be removed. The crash scene was cleared by about 12:30, the State Patrol said.
The preliminary investigation showed a 1999 Peterbilt driven by Alajandro Alfaro, 31, Elgin, Ill., was northbound on Highway TW when he failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a 2016 Freightliner going east on Highway 33, driven by Royce Shultis, 58, Reedsburg.
Alfaro was taken to Beaver Dam Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt said neither semi trailer spilled any cargo, so crews were cleaning up debris from the trucks caused by the crash.
The Horicon Fire, Police and EMS, Mayville Police and State Patrol assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.