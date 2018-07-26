A semi-truck that crashed in Iowa County spilled about 1,000 gallons of tar into a ditch along Highway 18 Thursday morning, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
Alvin A. Parvae, 59, of Sun Prairie, was driving the semi-truck west on Highway 18 just east of Montfort at about 6:30 a.m. when the truck traveled into a ditch, the Sheriff's Office said.
When in the ditch the truck, owned by WIPP Brothers Ag Services of Dane, struck the driveway of Sloan Implement, 130 Highway 18, the Sheriff's Office said.
Parvae was not injured in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said, and the spill is being cleaned up.