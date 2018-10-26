Try 1 month for 99¢

A man who allegedly shot another man in the parking lot of a Madison company during an exchange of gunfire in June has been arrested.

Thomas Laramore, 33, Madison, was tentatively charged with first-degree attempted homicide. He was arrested by the Madison Police Department's violent crime unit.

Police had been looking for Laramore since the June 13 shooting at Madison-Kipp Corp., 2824 Atwood Ave.

Laramore and the other suspect, Sirron Buckner, 38, Madison, exchanged gunfire, with Buckner arrested about a week after the shooting.

Laramore was treated at a hospital the night of the shooting, but he left the hospital without talking to police, and police had been looking for him ever since.

"The shooting incident stemmed from a pre-existing conflict between the men," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "They were known to each other and the gun violence was limited to these two men."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.