A man who allegedly shot another man in the parking lot of a Madison company during an exchange of gunfire in June has been arrested.
Thomas Laramore, 33, Madison, was tentatively charged with first-degree attempted homicide. He was arrested by the Madison Police Department's violent crime unit.
Police had been looking for Laramore since the June 13 shooting at Madison-Kipp Corp., 2824 Atwood Ave.
Laramore and the other suspect, Sirron Buckner, 38, Madison, exchanged gunfire, with Buckner arrested about a week after the shooting.
Laramore was treated at a hospital the night of the shooting, but he left the hospital without talking to police, and police had been looking for him ever since.
"The shooting incident stemmed from a pre-existing conflict between the men," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "They were known to each other and the gun violence was limited to these two men."