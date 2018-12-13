Try 1 month for 99¢
Visions called 'a blight on the neighborhood'
Ald. David Ahrens is calling for Visions strip club to lose its liquor license after a shooting and stabbing wounded five early Sunday. Also, the Kwik Trip next door, which had been open around the clock, is now closing at 10 p.m. for two weeks and will close at midnight after that because of safety concerns.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

A second person involved in the shooting at Visions Night Club early Sunday morning has been arrested.

Spencer Jackson IV, 29, Madison, was arrested late Wednesday night on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed, Madison police said.

"Detectives from the violent crimes unit believe Jackson produced a gun during the disturbance at Visions, but did not fire the weapon," police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

Cole Foster, 35, of Madison, was the first person arrested in the incident, and he is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

The initial tentative charge against Foster was first-degree reckless endangering safety for allegedly firing his gun inside the strip club, where four people were injured in the shooting.

One person injured in the shooting is still in the hospital, while the other shooting victims were treated and released.

Foster was stabbed during the incident, but he also was treated and released.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

The incident at Visions, 3554 E. Washington Ave., was initially reported as a large fight involving up to 50 people, but police now believe only a few people were actually involved in the fight.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

