A second person involved in the shooting at Visions Night Club early Sunday morning has been arrested.
Spencer Jackson IV, 29, Madison, was arrested late Wednesday night on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed, Madison police said.
"Detectives from the violent crimes unit believe Jackson produced a gun during the disturbance at Visions, but did not fire the weapon," police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Cole Foster, 35, of Madison, was the first person arrested in the incident, and he is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
The initial tentative charge against Foster was first-degree reckless endangering safety for allegedly firing his gun inside the strip club, where four people were injured in the shooting.
One person injured in the shooting is still in the hospital, while the other shooting victims were treated and released.
Foster was stabbed during the incident, but he also was treated and released.
Detectives are continuing their investigation.
The incident at Visions, 3554 E. Washington Ave., was initially reported as a large fight involving up to 50 people, but police now believe only a few people were actually involved in the fight.
Judge approves unusual prosecution request for competency exam for man who sought radioactive poison
A federal magistrate judge on Tuesday ordered a competency examination for a noted Madison protester and former congressional candidate who prosecutors said tried to buy radioactive material over the Internet to poison someone.
What was unusual, though, was that prosecutors sought the competency exam for Jeremy J. Ryan, 30, and not Ryan’s lawyer, federal defender Joseph Bugni, who opposed the request. Normally a criminal defendant’s own lawyer asks for an examination after suspecting that the defendant is incapable of understanding the proceedings and assisting with a defense.
DANE COUNTY JAIL
Reedsburg teen allegedly sexually assaulted 8-year-old girl, police say
A 17-year-old Reedsburg male has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl he was babysitting.
Riley Roth was arrested on Saturday and taken to the Sauk County Jail, where he is being held on $25,000 cash bail.
Sauk County Sheriff's Office photo
Car driver reported it stolen, arrested for eluding, Middleton police say
A Madison man who called 911 to report his car was stolen while he was driving it was arrested Tuesday evening by Middleton police.
Ricky Warren, 27, was tentatively charged with eluding and obstructing an officer following his arrest at about 6:20 p.m. in the 6500 block of University Avenue in Middleton.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Porch pirate arrested, suspected of stealing packages in Fitchburg, Madison
A Madison man suspected of stealing packages delivered to porches and front doors of homes in Fitchburg and Madison has been arrested.
Tremaine Williams, 34, was tentatively charged with four counts of theft after being arrested by Fitchburg police on Wednesday.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Marshall man arrested in alleged gun threat to estranged wife, police say
A Marshall man was arrested Thursday after police said he threatened to shoot his estranged wife during an incident in November.
Ryan A. Williams, 37, was booked into the Dane County Jail Thursday on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, intimidation of a victim and false imprisonment, all with using a dangerous weapon in domestic abuse; armed burglary; failure to comply with an officer's attempt to take a person into custody; and child neglect, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Man suspected of string of thefts arrested by UW police
A Madison man suspected of committing a string of thefts both on the UW-Madison campus and in other locales was arrested by university officers on Tuesday.
Samuel Spencer, 21, was tentatively charged with theft, receiving stolen property, operating after revocation, tampering with security devices and possession of marijuana, UW-Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Bell ringer allegedly stole Salvation Army kettle, Madison police say
A man ringing a bell to get donations for the Salvation Army kettle at Woodman's West was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing the kettle.
Kemple Garrett Sr., 57, Madison, also allegedly pocketed some of the money intended for the kettle, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Overdose investigation leads to arrest of Janesville man on reckless homicide charge
A Janesville man was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide after he allegedly provided heroin resulting in an overdose death.
Taylor Fraunfelder, 23, was taken into custody at a residence on East Milwaukee Street by officers from the Janesville Police Department street crimes unit who were conducting followup investigations on overdose incidents.
Janesville Police Department
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex assaults at UW dorm
A Madison man who slipped into a UW-Madison dormitory last year and groped two female students as they slept in their beds was sentenced Friday to 11 years in prison.
Stephan A. Burton, 24, who was found guilty at a trial in September of two counts of second-degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct, entry into a locked building and resisting police, did not speak in court when he was given an opportunity by Circuit Judge Susan Crawford. But Burton later acknowledged that he agreed with Crawford that the women he was convicted of touching would go on to do good things with their lives.
Dane County Jail
Former Madison cop sentenced to 30 days in jail for drunken driving
A former Madison police officer was sentenced Friday to 30 days in jail for driving drunk off-duty last year while her 5-year-old son was a passenger in her vehicle.
“I’m very sorry,” said Kelly Hoeft, 42. “I screwed up. I made a mistake.”
Madison Police Department
Former prison guard charged with sexual assault pleads to lesser charge, sentenced to probation
A former Oakhill Correctional Institution officer, charged with sexual assaults of an inmate for a months-long sexual relationship with him, was sentenced to two years of probation Friday after pleading guilty to lesser felonies under a plea deal.
Cassandra Green, 50, of DeForest, pleaded guilty to two counts of abuse of a resident of a penal facility. She was charged earlier this year with two counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff for two instances in which she had sex with the inmate at the minimum security prison in Fitchburg.
Dane County Jail
Man charged with attempted homicide for shooting that followed day-long argument
A Madison man was charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting last month on Madison’s East Side that left a woman badly injured and possibly requiring a lung transplant.
Court documents state that Roy L. Yoakum, 36, had been in an ongoing argument over the phone with Chaka Cabell, 29, before going to her North Fair Oaks Street home the night of Nov. 11 and shooting her once in the chest at point-blank range.
Madison Police Department
In emotional hearing, young driver sentenced to probation for causing crash that killed friend
Before sentencing an 18-year-old Belleville woman to probation Thursday for causing a crash that killed her friend and classmate at Belleville High School, a Dane County judge urged the woman not to further punish herself for an act she said lacked “criminal intent.”
Samantha J. Trainor pleaded no contest to charges of negligent homicide, reckless driving and criminal damage to property for the July 16, 2017, crash that killed classmate Eric J. O’Connor in the town of Primrose.
