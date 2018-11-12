Investigators believe the masked gunman who allegedly shot a volunteer disc jockey at WORT-FM in August is a former volunteer disc jockey at the station who also belongs to the same Madison religious organization as the victim, according to court papers unsealed Monday.
No arrests have been made following the shooting incident in the early morning hours of Aug. 5 that resulted in the disc jockey sustaining a gunshot wound to his right buttock.
The Wisconsin State Journal is not naming the alleged gunman because he has not been charged with a crime.
The shooting drew national media attention amid increased attacks on and threats against the press, but Madison police said the attack was over a personal matter.
Weeks after the shooting, Madison police sought a search warrant for information from a cellphone that witnesses said was used by the former disc jockey. The warrant and an affidavit to support it were unsealed Monday. According to the documents:
Three volunteer disc jockeys, including the victim, were working at the station when the gunman walked into the studio at 118 S. Bedford St. around 3 a.m. on Aug. 5.
One of the disc jockeys told a detective the gunman was holding up a handgun while wearing a red sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, a black mask covering his face, black pants and black gloves. He also said it appeared that a silencer was attached to the barrel of the handgun.
The targeted disc jockey told the detective he saw the gunman aiming the gun at him just before multiple shots were fired.
He said he headed toward a back door of the studio with the other disc jockeys and they crawled into a back room. Once there, the injured disc jockey said he called 911. He also said that’s when he felt pain in his buttock.
When asked by a Madison police detective if he had any conflicts with anyone that could have led to the shooting, the injured disc jockey cited “several examples of issues” he had with the former disc jockey.
In particular, he told the detective that an allegation made against him by someone who was part of the religious organization where they both are members led the former disc jockey to make a not-so-subtle reference to it on the air while he was still working at WORT.
An internal investigation by the group exonerated him, the volunteer disc jockey said. But a Madison police detective who was investigating the incident said the case was closed due to a lack of cooperation from key people.
An SUV the former disc jockey was known to use was spotted by a Madison traffic camera at the intersection of South Broom Street and John Nolen Drive at 3:10 a.m. on Aug. 5.
Both the former disc jockey and the man he shot are convicted felons.
The former disc jockey has convictions for armed robbery and other charges in 2005 and false imprisonment in 2011. The injured disc jockey was convicted of second-degree sexual assault in 2008 and a charge was filed against him earlier this year for a sex registry violation.