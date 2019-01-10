A scammer posing as someone from the Dane County Sheriff's Office was successful in stealing $500 from a resident Thursday, prompting the agency to warn residents about the scam.
A resident in the town of Springfield told the Sheriff's Office $500 in Google gift cards were sent to the phone scammer, who claimed to be with the agency.
"Detectives with the Sheriff's Office were even able to call the number, and got a voice mail recording," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
"The recording sounds very official, and most people would assume they are actually calling the Sheriff's Office, but it's all part of the elaborate scam," she said.
The scam involves having targets send payment for warrants, missed jury duty or other "official" things.
"We want to remind citizens we will never request any type of payment for things like warrants or missed jury duty over the telephone," Schaffer said.
She said anyone who has been a recent victim of this scam should contact law enforcement.