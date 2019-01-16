The suspect in a Sauk County homicide reportedly was seen on Madison's East Side Tuesday, while a second man initially thought to be connected to the murder has been ruled out, authorities said.
Robert Pulvermacher, 68, of rural Middleton, is being sought by police after the body of a man in his 80s, reported missing on Monday, was found in his car in the Ho-Chunk Casino parking lot.
"Efforts to locate the suspect at the time (Tuesday afternoon) were unsuccessful," said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister. "The Madison Police Department is assisting the Sauk County Sheriff's Office in searching for this suspect."
An autopsy on the homicide victim was performed Tuesday, confirming the victim died of homicidal means.
No other information was released about the victim.
A second man who had his picture released on Tuesday as a possible second suspect in the murder was talked to by authorities, and has been ruled out as a suspect.
"He didn't have any knowledge of the homicide until he saw press coverage of the incident," Meister said. "He is not believed to have had any part in the homicide."
Meister said the public should be on the lookout for Pulvermacher, and if he's seen, he shouldn't be approached but 911 should be called.