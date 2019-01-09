A Sauk County Board supervisor has been ticketed for alleged shoplifting in Reedsburg, according to police.
Wally Czuprynko, 51, Lake Delton, was cited for two counts of retail theft after two Reedsburg businesses gave similar descriptions of a shoplifting suspect to police.
A photo of Czuprynko was then posted on social media, and he was identified by several anonymous callers to police as that of Czuprynko.
The alleged retail theft happened on Saturday.
"Telephone contact was made with Czuprynko, where he admitted to the theft," said Reedsburg Police Chief Tim Becker.
The value of the stolen property was less than $10, police said.
Becker said the supervisor can either pay a fine and restitution or contest the citations in Reedsburg Municipal Court.