Two teenagers robbed a sandwich delivery driver at knifepoint and stole his car Sunday afternoon on Madison's West Side, police said.
The incident took place in the 6600 block of Odana Road at about 3:55 p.m.
The suspects are described as a white male, age 16 to 18, who was wearing a black hoodie and jeans and was armed with a knife, and a light-skinned black male, age 16 to 18, who was wearing a black hoodie and jeans.
According to police, one suspect presented a knife and demanded the victim's personal property. The suspects then took the victim's vehicle. The 30-year-old Milio's driver was not injured during the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Madison Police Department or contact the Madison Area Crimestoppers Program.
Last weekend four cab drivers were robbed prompting one Madison cab company to suspend its service for a day.