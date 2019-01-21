Police say the same man likely stole or attempted to steal three purses on Madison's West Side Monday morning.
The only successful robbery occurred at about 10:50 a.m. at a bus stop on Odana Road near Odana Lane, said Lt. John Radovan.
He said the suspect approached the victim, asked her a question, grabbed her purse, which was next to her on a bench and then ran to a waiting vehicle to flee.
The purse was found without its contents nearby, Radovan said.
In the first attempted robbery, a suspect attempted to steal the purse of a woman, who was dragged about 15 feet before the suspect let go and fled in a stolen burgundy Ford Escape at about 10:30 a.m. at the Woodman's grocery store on Gammon Road, he said.
That was followed by another failed purse snatching at about 10:45 in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee at 675 W. Whitney Way, where a similarly-described man tried to grab the purse off of a shoulder of a woman as she loaded groceries into a vehicle.
Radovan said the suspect again fled without the purse after the victim yelled.
He said the victims described the suspect's getaway vehicle as a dark red or burgundy SUV-type vehicle, and had similar descriptions of the suspect.