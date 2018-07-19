The Salvation Army of Dane County says scammers are impersonating fundraisers in the wake of last week’s explosion in downtown Sun Prairie.
Salvation Army officials were informed Wednesday morning that two women impersonating Salvation Army representatives had been going door to door asking for money on Madison’s Near West Side in the area of Nakoma Road and Midvale Boulevard, Army spokeswoman Kaitlyn Novotny said.
The scam attempts follow the July 10 explosion that leveled several downtown buildings, displaced as many as 51 families and killed a volunteer firefighter.
Novotny said the women presented fake paperwork requesting donations for disaster-relief efforts.
The Salvation Army said the best way to avoid a scam is to only donate directly to disaster-relief organizations, adding that it never goes door to door to ask for money.
“The only trustworthy and verifiable means of donating, in support of disaster relief or otherwise, are at the kettles on weekdays and Saturdays, online, or by sending donations directly to the Darbo Drive building,” the Salvation Army said.