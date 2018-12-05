A South Side brewpub was burglarized early Sunday morning by two men who took a safe out of an office.
The burglary was recorded on surveillance video at about 3:15 a.m. at Rockhound Brewing Company, 444 S. Park St., Madison police said.
Burglars pried open a couple of doors to get to the office and safe. The safe contained an undisclosed amount of cash.
"Video shows two men taking the safe out of the building early Sunday morning," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The police department's burglary crimes unit is investigating.
No description of the suspects was given.