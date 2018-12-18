Try 1 month for 99¢
The Tip Top Tavern on Madison's East Side was burglarized early Monday morning, with a safe stolen from the tavern.

Burglars are rolling safes out of taverns at a rate of one every two weeks in Madison, the latest happening Monday night at an establishment hit six weeks ago.

The burglary at Tip Top Tavern, 601 North St., happened at about 4 a.m. Monday, when officers were sent to answer a burglar alarm.

Tip Top was burglarized on Nov. 6, and the Rockhound Brewing Co. on South Park Street was burglarized on Dec. 2.

"The burglary crimes unit is looking at possible connections between the three bar burglaries," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "In each case, criminals pried open doors and stole safes containing cash."

Video surveillance cameras at both businesses show two men wearing hooded sweatshirts using office chairs to roll the safes out of the buildings.

No description of the suspects was given.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.

