A 13-year-old runaway from Middleton was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Fitchburg after the stolen car the youth was in was disabled by police following a chase.
The youth was taken to the juvenile reception center, with charges expected to be referred to the district attorney.
The arrest came at the end of a string of car thefts that started in Verona earlier in the month.
A car was stolen Wednesday afternoon from a driveway on Edward Street in Verona, with the owner witnessing the theft.
When officers responded to the residence, police received a report of a vehicle disabled on Breckenridge Road, the vehicle's tires going flat after hitting a curb.
"Juveniles were observed fleeing from the disabled vehicle and into what was believed to be the new stolen vehicle," the police report said.
The disabled, abandoned vehicle on Breckenridge was a car reported stolen in Verona Nov. 1 from a garage on Tamarack Way.
The juveniles in the stolen car headed east out of Verona, ignoring a traffic stop attempt by police as the vehicle took to Highway 18/151 toward Fitchburg.
Fitchburg police were notified, and stop sticks were deployed on McKee Road, disabling the vehicle.
"Several juveniles fled from the stolen auto through the yards on Woods Edge Way, while officers apprehended the 13-year-old," the report said.