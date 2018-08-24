A large, custom-made wooden sign greeting visitors to Verona has been stolen, and city officials want it back.
Verona police said the sign that says "Welcome to Verona" was located at the intersection of Main Street and Cross Country Road on the city's North Side.
It was purchased by the Verona Betterment Organization about 10 years ago, and it's estimated it would cost $10,000 to replace it.
"We are asking for help from the community to locate this wonderful sign," police said in a Facebook post.
The sign was stolen sometime around Aug. 13.
Anyone who has knowledge of where the sign is can call Verona police, 845-7623, or the tip line at 845-6074.