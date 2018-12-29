Rock County Sheriff's Office deputies chased a man wanted on felony charges as he fled from Janesville in a car and then through a farm field on on foot before arresting him Friday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said.
Jess A. Hurley, 40, of Janesville, was wanted on charges of battery, strangulation and false imprisonment, the Sheriff's Office said, and he was found by deputies at about noon Friday in a parking lot off Venutre Drive.
Deputies blocked Hurley in with their vehicles, but he was able to escape by first reversing into one squad then speeding forward past the other deputies, the Sheriff's Office said.
As he escaped, Hurley drove over the foot of one deputy, who suffered minor injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
Hurley took the deputies on a car chase from Beloit Avenue to Delavan Drive to Highway J to Avalon Road, where deputies performed a pursuit intervention technique (PIT), which pushed Hurley's vehicle through a fence and into a farm field, the Sheriff's Office said.
Once in the farm field, Hurley kept driving south adjacent to Interstate 39-90, and deputies lost track of the car, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies searched the area and found Hurley's vehicle abandoned in the field in the town of La Prairie, the Sheriff's Office said.
The deputies then found Hurley walking through the field and arrested him after a foot chase, the Sheriff's Office said.
Along with the previous charges of battery, strangulation and false imprisonment, Hurley now also faces tentative charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, reckless endangering safety, felony fleeing and bail jumping, the Sheriff's Office said.