Two robbers who entered an unlocked home early Friday morning threatened to shoot the couple living there as they looked for things to steal.

The armed robbery happened around 12:20 a.m. at a home on Margaret Street, Madison police said.

The victims, a 57-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, told police electronics, cellphones and the woman's purse were stolen.

"The intruders threatened to shoot the victims while scouring the home looking for items to steal," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The purse was found in the 1100 block of Ann Street, with the money inside being stolen.

The suspects are black males in their late teens to 20, one 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, medium build, spiked hair, wearing a teal-colored shirt and baggy dark pants that kept falling down, the other 5 feet, 10 inches tall, thin build, wearing a knit cap and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

