THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS EXTENDED THE
* FLOOD WARNING FOR...
A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE IN...
NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
* UNTIL 430 PM CDT SUNDAY.
AT 3:30 PM CDT, MADISON CITY OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO REPORT MULTIPLE
ROAD CLOSURES IN THE VICINITY OF WHERE THE YAHARA RIVER CUTS THROUGH
THE ISTHMUS DUE TO FLOODING RESULTING FROM WATER BEING RELEASED FROM
LAKE MENDOTA VIA THE TENNEY DAM.
FLOOD WATERS ARE AFFECTING MADISON'S NEAR EAST SIDE ON THE ISTHMUS
EAST OF BLAIR STREET. MANY ROADS HAVE WATER ON THEM OR ARE CLOSED IN
THAT AREA INCLUDING EAST JOHNSON STREET. EAST WASHINGTON AVENUE HAS
LANE RESTRICTIONS DUE TO WATER ON THE PAVEMENT. PLEASE VISIT THE
CITY OF MADISON'S WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES.
&&
Two robbers who entered an unlocked home early Friday morning threatened to shoot the couple living there as they looked for things to steal.
The armed robbery happened around 12:20 a.m. at a home on Margaret Street, Madison police said.
The victims, a 57-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, told police electronics, cellphones and the woman's purse were stolen.
"The intruders threatened to shoot the victims while scouring the home looking for items to steal," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The purse was found in the 1100 block of Ann Street, with the money inside being stolen.
The suspects are black males in their late teens to 20, one 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, medium build, spiked hair, wearing a teal-colored shirt and baggy dark pants that kept falling down, the other 5 feet, 10 inches tall, thin build, wearing a knit cap and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.
Two plead guilty to felony murder in heart attack death during Culver's robbery
