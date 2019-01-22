A man on Madison's Far West Side was assaulted and robbed inside his apartment Sunday night by three men who broke into his residence.
The robbery and assault happened at about 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Randolph Drive, a block away from the Tree Lane Apartments, a problem-prone complex for formerly homeless families.
The 35-year-old victim called police Monday afternoon.
"He said he was knocked down and repeatedly punched and kicked," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The man was slightly injured.
The robbers took an electric guitar, his wallet and cellphone.
"Investigators believe he was specifically targeted," DeSpain said.
No description of the suspects was given.