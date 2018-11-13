Try 1 month for 99¢
A robber got away with a wallet and cash from a register Monday afternoon after punching a clerk and customer in a South Side store.

The robbery happened at about 2:30 p.m. at Herbalife, 2444 Perry St., Madison police said.

The 25-year-old female clerk suffered an abrasion to her head and the 32-year-old female customer was uninjured.

"The clerk said the suspect entered the business and ordered a shake," said Lt. Jamar Gary. "The suspect appeared nervous and reached for the clerk's wallet that was on the counter."

A struggle for the wallet ended up with the clerk getting punched, and when the customer tried to intervene, the suspect punched her as well.

The suspect is a black man in his 30s, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

