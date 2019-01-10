Try 1 month for 99¢
A robber who apparently knew what he was after stole a bag full of money from a South Side resident at her home Thursday morning.

The masked gunman went to the residence on Waunona Woods Court at about 7:40 a.m., Madison police said.

"The gunman told the woman 'You know what I am looking for,'" said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The 33-year-old woman retrieved a bag of money and gave it to the robber, who fled the scene.

"Detectives believe this was a targeted robbery," DeSpain said.

The suspect is black, thin, hair in dreadlocks, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

