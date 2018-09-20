A masked robber fired a shot inside a West Side restaurant Wednesday night, but nobody was hurt.
The robbery happened at about 8:30 p.m. at Subway, 6602 Mineral Point Road, Madison police said.
"A sandwich maker said the armed robber fired a shot during the holdup," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"Officers didn't find any damage from a bullet or a shell casing, so it's unknown if the weapon was a real handgun or something like a starter pistol."
The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is a black man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, big stomach, stocky build, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and a black ski mask at the time of the robbery.