A Madison man was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a gun at a driver who cut him off on the West Side.
Torres Velazquez, 34, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, Madison police said.
The road rage incident happened at about 9 a.m. on the exit ramp from the West Beltline Highway to Midvale Boulevard.
The 37-year-old Madison man who had the gun pointed at him told police he accidentally cut off the other motorist while exiting from the Beltline.
"The victims aid the other man responded by pointing a handgun directly at him while yelling something he could not understand," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The victim slowed down and let the suspect pass.
"He was able to get a good description of the pickup truck the gunman was driving," DeSpain said. "Officers located it on Hammersley Road."
The suspect allegedly had a BB gun in the cab of the pickup truck.
