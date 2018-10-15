Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
A Poynette man suffered head injuries and pavement abrasions Friday when dragged by a car during a road rage incident in Madison.

It happened at about 7:50 p.m. on North Stoughton Road at Highway 30, Madison police said.

The 62-year-old victim told police a Mini Cooper was driving recklessly, with the car tailgating him before zooming in front of him, nearly cutting him off.

"He pulled over while yelling at those in the Mini Cooper," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The other driver also pulled over."

The victim was getting out of his car when the passenger in the Mini Cooper jumped out of that car and slammed the door on the victim.

"The passenger went back into the Mini Cooper, which allowed the victim to come up, and when he got up to the passenger side window, the passenger grabbed his arm and told the driver to gun it," DeSpain said.

The victim was dragged for a short distance before falling to the pavement.

"His head bounced off the road, and he believed he might have momentarily been knocked out," DeSpain said.

The suspect who grabbed the victim is a white male in his 30s, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, medium-length brown hair and mustache.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

