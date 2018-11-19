Try 1 month for 99¢
This KFC store at 604 Cottage Grove Road was robbed Monday morning.

A restaurant manager suffered minor injuries Monday morning when a masked man robbed her store.

The robbery happened at about 8:40 a.m. at KFC, 604 Cottage Grove Road, Madison police said.

"The victim believed the intruder was armed with a gun but did not know if she was struck with a weapon or a first," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled.

A police dog tried to track the suspect but the suspect wasn't found.

The suspect is black, wearing a puffy black jacket and a mask at the time of the robbery.

