A restaurant manager suffered minor injuries Monday morning when a masked man robbed her store.
The robbery happened at about 8:40 a.m. at KFC, 604 Cottage Grove Road, Madison police said.
"The victim believed the intruder was armed with a gun but did not know if she was struck with a weapon or a first," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled.
A police dog tried to track the suspect but the suspect wasn't found.
The suspect is black, wearing a puffy black jacket and a mask at the time of the robbery.