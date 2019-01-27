The response by state regulators to the shooting of an unarmed man trying to rob an East Side Madison bank last year suggests the state does little to ensure that private security guards are equipped to respond to such rare but dangerous events, industry experts said.
Neither the security guard, Charles Daehling, nor the company he worked for, Optimal Protection, was sanctioned by the state Department of Safety and Professional Services for not having the proper state licenses after Daehling shot Luis Marty Narvaez, 35, once in the back from about 6 feet away — just seconds after Narvaez walked into the Chase Bank branch at 4513 Milwaukee St. and told a teller to put money in a bag.
Records from the Wisconsin DSPS also suggest at least six companies — through a series of subcontracting agreements and partnerships — were involved in the guard’s hire as an independent contractor, but only two of them are legally allowed to provide security services in the state.
Such lax oversight and diffuse corporate responsibility are not unusual in America’s private security industry, and can lead to the “least trained and least qualified” having the greatest responsibility in life-or-death situations, according to Tom Conley, president and CEO of a Des Moines, Iowa-based security company and a member of the board of the International Foundation for Protection Officers.
Chuck Nemeth, who tracks state regulation of the industry and directs the Center for Private Security and Safety at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City, said government and the industry have boosted oversight of private security in recent years but described Wisconsin’s regulations as “meager” in comparison to other states.
“Most states have standards,” he said. “Most states require some level of training.”
DSPS conducted inquiries into Daehling and Optimal Protection, based in Blair, Nebraska, but officially closed them “without investigation” in September after Optimal Protection didn’t respond to the agency’s contacts and Daehling provided a written promise that he was no longer working as a security guard but would get the proper license if he decided to do such work again.
Daehling, a former Marine, had been stationed at the bank less than two months when he shot Narvaez on March 1. He provided no verbal warning and did not see a weapon before he fired, but he later told investigators he didn’t know whether Narvaez might have had a gun and was worried he might take a nearby customer hostage. He did not attempt to provide medical assistance after the shooting.
On April 30, he was cleared of criminal liability, with the Dane County District Attorney’s office deciding a jury likely wouldn’t conclude it was “unreasonable for (Daehling) to shoot Mr. Narvaez.”
Narvaez had already spent 10 years in prison for a 2002 bank robbery, and his death led police to close several older bank robbery cases in which he was a suspect.
Daehling told police he hadn’t received any training from Optimal Protection — which by itself isn’t a problem in Wisconsin.
“Private security persons“ and private security firm owners must pass background checks, and if they’re to carry firearms, must obtain firearms permits requiring 36 hours of training. Security firms must also carry liability insurance.
But they aren’t required to undergo security-specific training or obtain credentials from industry groups such as the IFPO and ASIS International.
As part of its regulatory mission, DSPS has some 80 boards or panels that oversee various professions and activities, including ones for barbers, massage therapists and “unarmed combat sports.” It doesn’t have one for the private security industry.
Optimal Protection owner Jess Randall told investigators that any training for his employees “is the responsibility of the contractor” — meaning Daehling, in the Chase Bank case — but that he hired only former members of the military or former police.
Conley said that while some police and military training can be transferable to private security work, private security “really is its own separate and distinct domain.”
Soldiers aren’t trained in Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures or other civil law matters, for example, and security guards can be faced with a range of office situations that police or military training doesn’t cover, he said.
Conley recommends 40 to 50 hours of training to do unarmed security work, and 50 to 60 hours more if the guard is to be armed, including first-aid training. He blamed the low wages and lack of training often seen in private security largely on penny-pinching companies that don’t take security seriously.
Daehling told DSPS that he asked Randall whether he needed a license, and Randall told him: “‘You are covered by us and do not need to worry about getting licensed.’”
Randall told police that Daehling was hired through Bobbi Randall Inc., which is registered with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office as a court reporting service at the same address Jess Randall provided for his security company. He said Optimal’s contracts were “organized” through a Grandview, Missouri, company called Strategos International.
Randall did not respond to a request for comment from the Wisconsin State Journal, but last year, a man who answered the phone listed on Optimal Protection’s website declined to give his name and said the firm was no longer in business.
In the DSPS inquiry, “various attempts were made to contact Optimal Protection for a response and they could not be located and there was insufficient evidence of ongoing unlicensed practice,” DSPS records custodian Beth Cramton said.
Last year, Mark Warren, Strategos senior vice president and director of training, said his company no longer subcontracts with Bobbi Randall Inc. but that such subcontracting arrangements are common in the private security industry because no one particular security company can be licensed to work in every state.
The companies that hire the guards “are responsible then for their own subcontractors,” he said.
Nemeth pointed out that Nebraska, where Optimal Protection was based, “does not license security officers — only detectives and investigators.”
“That might be the loophole,” he said, “but as I noted, I do not think this common nor professional to bypass (Wisconsin’s) meager requirements.”
Those who work without a license in Wisconsin risk a fine of up to $500, up to six months in jail or both.
As part of DSPS’ inquiry, Daehling provided a March 29 email from Randall that was used in the Madison Police Department investigation of the bank shooting.
In it, Randall identifies a “Pinkerton Manager” who asked for security services at the bank and provides a Milwaukee phone number for him. Pinkerton is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based private security firm whose roots date back to the 1850s.
The woman who answered the phone at the manager’s number on Jan. 18 said the manager no longer works for the company and referred the Wisconsin State Journal to Pinkerton general counsel Adam Bloomenstein, who did not respond to a phone message. Messages left in Pinkerton’s general email and voice mail in-boxes also were not returned.
Through a spokeswoman, Chase Bank declined to go into any relationships it had with Pinkerton, Strategos or Optimal Protection. It also declined to say whether the company had used Pinkerton to contract for security at its branch on Milwaukee Street, but nonetheless referred questions to the firm.
“I can’t really say,” Carlene Lule said. “Just all questions should go back to them.”
Cramton said DSPS does not license Strategos or Chase Bank but did have an active private detective agency license on file for a Pinkerton Consulting and Investigations Inc. on South Howell Avenue in Milwaukee. The location is home to an office for Pinkerton parent company, Sweden-based Securitas, which also has a license to operate in the state.
An employee at the Milwaukee office named Ryan, who would not give his last name, said that as far as he knew, the office had not had anything to do with lining up security for the Chase Bank in Madison. Securitas’ press office did not respond to a request for comment.
Steve Amitay, the executive director and lobbyist for the National Association of Security Companies, whose members include Securitas, disputed Warren’s claim that subcontracting arrangements in private security are common.
“I’ve never heard of an arrangement like that,” he said of the one that appears to have resulted in Daehling’s hire.
Daehling, in his written response to the DSPS complaint, said: “I feel that due to the events of March 1, 2018, I have found myself in the midst of a possible tangled web of security companies who may or may not have followed proper licensure and bonding protocols in order to operate in the state of Wisconsin and are now pointing fingers and trying to avoid responsibility.”
“Who’s really responsible is who hires them,” Conley said of private security guards. “Minimum-wage guys with guns represent a clear and present danger to the public.”