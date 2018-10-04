Dane County deputies are trying to identify suspected burglars from images taken by residents' security cameras in the towns of Dunn and Burke and the village of Windsor.
The thefts from autos and residences in Burke and Windsor have been reported since Sunday, and in the early morning hours on Tuesday at residences in Dunn.
The Dunn burglar tried to get into two homes on Waucheeta Trail but was unsuccessful and no property was stolen. He was reported to be driving an older GMC SUV.
In Burke and Windsor, the two suspects could also be connected to thefts and burglaries in a Sun Prairie subdivision.
"The Sheriff's Office would like to remind residents to secure their homes and vehicles, as well as remove any valuable items from their vehicles," said spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
Anyone with information about the suspects, or believe they also might have been a victim, can call the Sheriff's Office, 284-6900.