Three men forced their way into a Williamson Street home Wednesday night, beating up the young couple inside before fleeing with property.
Two of the three suspects were caught by police. Joseph Crawford-Lamal, 21, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with burglary and battery, and a 22-year-old Madison man was taken into custody as a person of interest, Madison police said.
The home invasion happened at about 9:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Williamson Street.
The victims, a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, told police the suspects targeted their residence.
"The intruders fled with some of their property after hearing police sirens," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Some of the stolen items, including a debit card, were found by police along the suspects' path.