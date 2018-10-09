A McFarland school was on lockdown for a short time Tuesday morning as police, on a drug investigation, searched two nearby residences.
The lockdown at Conrad Elvehjem Primary School, 6009 Johnson St., happened at about 8:30 a.m., McFarland police said. The school serves K-2 students.
"The warrants were conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected narcotics distribution and weapons violations," said Police Chief Craig Sherven.
For cautionary purposes, the school and campus were put into lockdown, while entry into the two residences was made and the scene secured.
"Officers were also stationed in the school campus parking lot while entry was made, as a secondary layer of caution," Sherven said.
The chief said people might see a "large police presence" in the area for some time on Tuesday, but there was no immediate danger to the public as related to this incident.