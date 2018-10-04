A man with a gun was reported near Memorial Union on the UW-Madison campus Wednesday night, prompting a WiscAlert warning to students and staff, but the "all clear" was given about a half-hour later when no man with a gun was found.
Madison police said officers went to the 200 block of West Lakelawn Place at about 10:45 p.m. because two men were fighting.
"A 911 caller said one man had a gun and was chasing the other man toward Memorial Union," said Lt. Daniel Nale.
The investigation determined the men were not fighting but most likely were acquaintances that ran from the area together.
"It was not confirmed either had a handgun," Nale said.
The WiscAlert was issued at 11:08 p.m., and was canceled at 11:37 p.m.
