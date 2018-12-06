A 17-year-old Reedsburg male has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl he was babysitting.
Riley Roth was arrested on Saturday and taken to the Sauk County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.
Roth is charged with repeated acts of sexual assault of a child; first-degree sexual assault of a child; false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation; and physical abuse of a child.
According to Reedsburg Police Chief Timothy Becker, police were notified on Nov. 28 that Roth allegedly sexually assaulted the girl several times between Nov. 4 and Nov. 18, with the girl reportedly being tied up and gagged while the assaults were taking place.
The criminal complaint against Roth said a mother hired him to babysit her daughter, while she was at work.
Charges were filed on Wednesday, along with misdemeanor charges of underage sexual activity with a child 15-16 years old and obstruction, stemming from a case in the summer.
Roth is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 28.
