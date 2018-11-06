A Reedsburg man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly threw a four-month-old kitten into a garage wall, killing the animal.
Kyle Wise, 33, was taken to Sauk County Jail on tentative charges of mistreating an animal causing death and disorderly conduct, Reedsburg police said.
Police were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Cottontail Lane at about 9:45 p.m.
"According to the five-year-old witness, the suspect grabbed a kitten from his lap and threw it against the wall in the garage, killing it," said Police Chief Tim Becker.
"Apparently, Wise had been sitting in the garage drinking, and appeared intoxicated."